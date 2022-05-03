How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Trainer's Statistics
- Trainer has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
11
-12
$177,025
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
