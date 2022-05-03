How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Trainer hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last competition.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Trainer's Statistics

Trainer has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 11 -12 $177,025 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0

