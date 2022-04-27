How to Watch Matt Every at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Every enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 70th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Matt Every at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Every's Statistics
- Every has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- Every has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
70
+6
$7,659
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+10
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
