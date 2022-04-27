How to Watch Matt Every at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Every enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 70th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Matt Every at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Every's Statistics

Every has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

Every has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 70 +6 $7,659 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +3 $0 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC +10 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC E $0 July 22-25 3M Open MC +2 $0

