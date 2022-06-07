How to Watch Matt Every at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Every looks to show better in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open than the last time he played in this event in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Matt Every at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Every's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Every has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Every has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
70
+6
$7,659
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+10
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
