How to Watch Matt Every at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 16, 2020; La Quinta, California, USA; Matt Every plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of The American Express golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Course at PGA West. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Every looks to show better in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open than the last time he played in this event in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Matt Every at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Every's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Every has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

Every has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 70 +6 $7,659 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +3 $0 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC +10 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC E $0

