Matt Jones at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Matt Jones at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Jones hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Jones enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 78 in the world, and is seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last outing, the PGA Championship

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Jones' Statistics

Jones has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Jones has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Jones failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +10 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 59 -4 $16,498 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 2 -11 $765,400 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0

