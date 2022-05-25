Matt Jones at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Matt Jones at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Jones enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 78 in the world, and is seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last outing, the PGA Championship
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Jones' Statistics
- Jones has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Jones has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Jones failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
59
-4
$16,498
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
