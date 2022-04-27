How to Watch Matt Jones at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Matt Jones is in 78th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Matt Jones at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Jones' Statistics
- Jones has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last seven rounds, Jones has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
