How to Watch Matt Jones at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Jones hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Matt Jones is in 78th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Matt Jones at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jones' Statistics

Jones has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last seven rounds, Jones has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 2 -11 $765,400 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.