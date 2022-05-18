January 9, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Matt Jones acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the first hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links May 19-22, Matt Jones will aim to improve upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +2 and finished 30th at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Matt Jones at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jones' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Jones has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Jones has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 59 -4 $16,498 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 2 -11 $765,400 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170

Regional restrictions apply.