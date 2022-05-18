How to Watch Matt Jones at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links May 19-22, Matt Jones will aim to improve upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +2 and finished 30th at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Matt Jones at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Jones' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Jones has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Jones has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
59
-4
$16,498
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)