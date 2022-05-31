How to Watch Matt Jones at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Jones hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 12th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Matt Jones at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Jones' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Jones has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Jones has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Jones has three top-20 finishes, with one of those being a top-10 finish, in his last seven trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 24th.
- Jones qualified for the weekend in five of his last seven trips to this course.
- Jones failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
59
-4
$16,498
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
