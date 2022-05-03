How to Watch Matt Jones at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Jones enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 59th-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last tournament.
How to Watch Matt Jones at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Jones' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Jones has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Jones has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
59
-4
$16,498
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
