How to Watch Matt Jones at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Jones hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Jones enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 59th-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last tournament.

How to Watch Matt Jones at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jones' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Jones has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Jones has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 59 -4 $16,498 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 2 -11 $765,400 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.