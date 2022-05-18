How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar will play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he finished 12th in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -20 at TPC Craig Ranch.
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Kuchar's Statistics
- Kuchar will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.
- Kuchar has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Kuchar has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
