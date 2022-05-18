How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Matt Kuchar putts on the third green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar will play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he finished 12th in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -20 at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Kuchar's Statistics

Kuchar will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.

Kuchar has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Kuchar has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 49 +7 $23,490 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 2 -11 $765,400 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950

