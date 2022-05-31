Skip to main content

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matt Kuchar hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kuchar's Statistics

  • Kuchar will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • The last 10 times he's played Muirfield Village GC, Kuchar has won once. He's also placed among the top five three times and his average finish at the course is 17th.
  • Kuchar has played well enough to make the cut in eight of his last 10 trips to Muirfield Village GC.
  • He missed the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

34

+4

$61,607

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

12

-20

$193,375

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

49

+7

$23,490

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

3

-12

$330,857

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

2

-11

$765,400

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
