How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Kuchar's Statistics
- Kuchar will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last 10 times he's played Muirfield Village GC, Kuchar has won once. He's also placed among the top five three times and his average finish at the course is 17th.
- Kuchar has played well enough to make the cut in eight of his last 10 trips to Muirfield Village GC.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
