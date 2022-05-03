How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Matt Kuchar hits from the 18th fairway during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar will appear in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a third-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV

Kuchar's Statistics

Kuchar will look for his third straight top-five finish in this event.

Kuchar will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Kuchar has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.

Kuchar has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 2 -11 $765,400 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 67 E $24,960

