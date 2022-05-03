How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar will appear in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a third-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Live Stream on fuboTV
Kuchar's Statistics
- Kuchar will look for his third straight top-five finish in this event.
- Kuchar will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Kuchar has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Kuchar has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
2
-11
$765,400
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
67
E
$24,960
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
