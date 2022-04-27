Skip to main content

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Matt Wallace hits from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Matt Wallace is in 61st position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Mexico Open

Wallace's Statistics

  • Wallace has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Wallace has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+9

$0

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-2

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+8

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+11

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

