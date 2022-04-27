How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Matt Wallace hits from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Matt Wallace is in 61st position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Wallace's Statistics

Wallace has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Wallace has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +9 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +11 $0

