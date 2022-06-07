How to Watch Matt Wallace at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Wallace takes the course in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.
How to Watch Matt Wallace at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Wallace's Statistics
- Wallace has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+9
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)