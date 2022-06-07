How to Watch Matt Wallace at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Wallace plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wallace takes the course in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Wallace's Statistics

Wallace has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +9 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0

