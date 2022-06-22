How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Wallace enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Wallace's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+9
$0
