How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Wallace plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wallace enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Wallace's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He missed the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +9 $0

