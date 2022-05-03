How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Wallace enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off a 67th-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last tournament.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Wallace's Statistics
- Wallace has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Wallace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+9
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
