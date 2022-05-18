How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick looks for a higher finish in the 2022 PGA Championship after he finished 23rd shooting +1 in this tournament a year ago at Southern Hills Country Club.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Fitzpatrick has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
5
-14
$301,275
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
