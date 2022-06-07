Skip to main content

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick enters play in Toronto, Canada ranked No. 17 in the world, and is trying for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

  • Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
  • Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

5

-3

$530,417

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

2

-6

$681,000

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+3

$0

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

14

+2

$225,333

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
