May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick enters play in Toronto, Canada ranked No. 17 in the world, and is trying for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.

Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333

