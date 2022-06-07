How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick enters play in Toronto, Canada ranked No. 17 in the world, and is trying for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)