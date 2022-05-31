How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick will compete in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a fifth-place finish in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the PGA Championship.
How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Fitzpatrick enters this tournament with two consecutive top-five placements.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Over Fitzpatrick's last four trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 33rd.
- Fitzpatrick has made the cut three times in his last four events at this course.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
5
-14
$301,275
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)