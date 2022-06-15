How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick lines up his putt on the first green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He finished 55th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0

