How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He finished 55th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
