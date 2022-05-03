How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick takes the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Fitzpatrick has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
5
-14
$301,275
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
9
-1
$339,000
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
