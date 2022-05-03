How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick takes the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Fitzpatrick has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.

Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 5 -14 $301,275 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 9 -1 $339,000

