How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 51st-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- NeSmith has carded five straight under-par rounds.
- NeSmith has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2021, NeSmith missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
3
-16
$460,200
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
