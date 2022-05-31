How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matthew NeSmith (right) and Taylor Moore (left) exit the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Matthew NeSmith ended the weekend at +5, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

NeSmith's Statistics

NeSmith will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

NeSmith has an average finish of at this course.

NeSmith finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to Muirfield Village GC.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 31 +2 $55,013 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0

