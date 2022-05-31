Skip to main content

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matthew NeSmith (right) and Taylor Moore (left) exit the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Matthew NeSmith ended the weekend at +5, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

NeSmith's Statistics

  • NeSmith will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • NeSmith has an average finish of at this course.
  • NeSmith finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to Muirfield Village GC.
  • He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

57

+5

$18,984

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

51

-13

$21,635

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

31

+2

$55,013

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

12

-9

$140,667

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
