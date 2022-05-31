How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Matthew NeSmith ended the weekend at +5, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- NeSmith has an average finish of at this course.
- NeSmith finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to Muirfield Village GC.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)