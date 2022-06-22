How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Matthew NeSmith finished the weekend at +7, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 looking for a higher finish.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith will look to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- NeSmith has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
