How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Matthew NeSmith finished the weekend at +7, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

NeSmith's Statistics

NeSmith will look to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

NeSmith has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 31 +2 $55,013

