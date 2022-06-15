How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew NeSmith lines up a putt on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew NeSmith will play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his last tournament he took 37th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting +2 at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

NeSmith's Statistics

NeSmith will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.

NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 31 +2 $55,013 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667

