How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith will play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his last tournament he took 37th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting +2 at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)