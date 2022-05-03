How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith finished 58th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, shooting a +5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 5- 8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
3
-16
$460,200
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
(Sign up now for a free trial.)