How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matthew NeSmith (right) and Taylor Moore (left) exit the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew NeSmith finished 58th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, shooting a +5 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 5- 8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV

NeSmith's Statistics

NeSmith has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 3 -16 $460,200 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800

