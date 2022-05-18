How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 22, 2021; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Matthew Wolff drives from the 12th tee during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Wolff, the No. 59 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolff's Statistics

Wolff has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Wolff has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +15 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040

