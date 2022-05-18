How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Wolff, the No. 59 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Wolff's Statistics
- Wolff has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Wolff has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+15
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
