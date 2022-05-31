Skip to main content

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matthew Wolff plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Wolff looks for a better result in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he took 22nd shooting +3 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.

Wolff's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Wolff has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
  • Wolff has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
  • Wolff placed 22nd in his only recent finish at this course.
  • In his last two attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.
  • In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2020, Wolff finished 22nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+13

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

+2

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

25

+1

$69,150

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+15

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+9

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
