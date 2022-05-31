How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matthew Wolff plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Wolff looks for a better result in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he took 22nd shooting +3 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolff's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Wolff has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Wolff has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Wolff placed 22nd in his only recent finish at this course.

In his last two attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.

In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2020, Wolff finished 22nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +13 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +15 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.