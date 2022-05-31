How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Wolff looks for a better result in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he took 22nd shooting +3 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wolff's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Wolff has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Wolff has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Wolff placed 22nd in his only recent finish at this course.
- In his last two attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.
- In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2020, Wolff finished 22nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+15
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)