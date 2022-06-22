Matthew Wolff at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matthew Wolff plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Wolff looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 74 in the world.

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Wolff's Statistics

Wolff has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Wolff has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Wolff missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +13 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +15 $0

