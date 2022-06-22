Matthew Wolff at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Wolff looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 74 in the world.
How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Wolff's Statistics
- Wolff has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Wolff has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Wolff missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+15
$0
