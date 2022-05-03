How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Wolff hits the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Wolff's Statistics
- Wolff has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Wolff has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+15
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+17
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
64
-2
$18,228
