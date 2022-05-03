How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Matthew Wolff hits his approach to #12 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Wolff hits the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Wolff's Statistics

Wolff has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Wolff has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +15 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +17 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 64 -2 $18,228

