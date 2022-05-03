Skip to main content

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Matthew Wolff hits his approach to #12 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Wolff hits the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

How to Watch Matthew Wolff at the Wells Fargo Championship

Wolff's Statistics

  • Wolff has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Wolff has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+15

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+9

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

61

+10

$26,040

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+17

$0

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

64

-2

$18,228

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
