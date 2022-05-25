How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Matthias Schwab ended the weekend at -12, good for a 59th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Schwab's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Schwab has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
