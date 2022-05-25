How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matthias Schwab plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Matthias Schwab ended the weekend at -12, good for a 59th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Schwab's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Schwab has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371

Regional restrictions apply.