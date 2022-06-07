How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club after a 57th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Schwab's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
