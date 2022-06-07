How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Matthias Schwab plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Matthias Schwab enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club after a 57th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Schwab's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350

