How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 59th-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Schwab's Statistics
- Schwab has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schwab has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schwab has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
