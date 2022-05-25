How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Maverick McNealy carded a 75th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for better results.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McNealy's Statistics

McNealy will try to make the cut for the 15th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

McNealy has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, McNealy finished 20th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 75 +15 $23,950 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700

Regional restrictions apply.