How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Maverick McNealy carded a 75th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for better results.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy will try to make the cut for the 15th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- McNealy has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, McNealy finished 20th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
