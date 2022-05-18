How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Maverick McNealy will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he took 32nd in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -16 at TPC Craig Ranch.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- McNealy has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- McNealy has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
73
+14
$23,880
