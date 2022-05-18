How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Maverick McNealy will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he took 32nd in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -16 at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club

McNealy's Statistics

McNealy will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

McNealy has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

McNealy has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 73 +14 $23,880

