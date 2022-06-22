How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Maverick McNealy, the No. 80 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time McNealy played this course (2021), he placed 30th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
