How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Maverick McNealy, the No. 80 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McNealy's Statistics

McNealy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time McNealy played this course (2021), he placed 30th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 75 +15 $23,950 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925

Regional restrictions apply.