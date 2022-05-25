How to Watch Max Homa at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 13th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last competition.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Homa's Statistics
- Homa has qualified for the weekend in seven straight events.
- Homa has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Homa did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Colonial Country Club in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
1
-8
$1,620,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
48
+14
$40,050
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
