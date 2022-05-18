May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Keegan Bradley looks on as Max Homa lines up his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No.28-ranked player in the world, Max Homa, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Wells Fargo Championship in his last competition when he plays in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Max Homa at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Homa's Statistics

Homa has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.

Homa has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 1 -8 $1,620,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 48 +14 $40,050 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 17 +2 $183,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 10 -10 $303,000

