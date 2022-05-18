How to Watch Max Homa at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No.28-ranked player in the world, Max Homa, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Wells Fargo Championship in his last competition when he plays in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
How to Watch Max Homa at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Homa's Statistics
- Homa has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.
- Homa has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
1
-8
$1,620,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
48
+14
$40,050
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
10
-10
$303,000
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
