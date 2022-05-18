Skip to main content

How to Watch Max Homa at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Keegan Bradley looks on as Max Homa lines up his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No.28-ranked player in the world, Max Homa, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Wells Fargo Championship in his last competition when he plays in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Max Homa at the PGA Championship

Homa's Statistics

  • Homa has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.
  • Homa has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

1

-8

$1,620,000

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

48

+14

$40,050

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

13

-6

$327,222

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

17

+2

$183,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

10

-10

$303,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Regional restrictions apply.
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

