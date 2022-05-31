How to Watch Max Homa at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Max Homa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Max Homa posted a 23rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday trying for better results.

How to Watch Max Homa at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Homa's Statistics

Homa will try to make the cut for the ninth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par seven times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Homa has one top-10 finish in his last four trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 22nd.

Homa made the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.

Homa last played this course in 2021, finishing sixth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 1 -8 $1,620,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 48 +14 $40,050 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222

