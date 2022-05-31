How to Watch Max Homa at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Max Homa posted a 23rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday trying for better results.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Homa's Statistics
- Homa will try to make the cut for the ninth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par seven times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- Homa has one top-10 finish in his last four trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 22nd.
- Homa made the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.
- Homa last played this course in 2021, finishing sixth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
1
-8
$1,620,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
48
+14
$40,050
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
