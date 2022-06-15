How to Watch Max Homa at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Keegan Bradley looks on as Max Homa lines up his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC following a fifth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Max Homa at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Homa's Statistics

Homa will try to make the cut for the 10th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Homa has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 1 -8 $1,620,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 48 +14 $40,050

