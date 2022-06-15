How to Watch Max Homa at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC following a fifth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Max Homa at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
Homa's Statistics
- Homa will try to make the cut for the 10th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Homa has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
1
-8
$1,620,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
48
+14
$40,050
