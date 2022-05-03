How to Watch Max Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Max Homa carded a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Homa's Statistics
- Homa has made the cut in five straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par three times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
48
+14
$40,050
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
10
-10
$303,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
