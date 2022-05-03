Skip to main content

How to Watch Max Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Max Homa plays from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Max Homa carded a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Max Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship

Homa's Statistics

  • Homa has made the cut in five straight events.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par three times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

48

+14

$40,050

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

13

-6

$327,222

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

17

+2

$183,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

10

-10

$303,000

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

14

-11

$133,250

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

