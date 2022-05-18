Skip to main content

How to Watch Michael Block at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Michael Block plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Michael Block plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 PGA Championship is underway, and Michael Block is in 138th position with a score of +8.

How to Watch Michael Block at the PGA Championship

Block's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Block has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

MC

+13

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF America vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
imago1010423162h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast Round 4

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) takes a shot over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball around Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after being called out on strikes with the bases loaded by home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
imago1009937946h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
imago1012007324h
College Baseball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
imago1012007416h
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy