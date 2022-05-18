How to Watch Michael Block at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 PGA Championship is underway, and Michael Block is in 138th position with a score of +8.
How to Watch Michael Block at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Block's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Block has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+13
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
