How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Gligic looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Gligic's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+10
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
