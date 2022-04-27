How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 1, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Michael Gligic tees off on the 3rd hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gligic looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Vallarta, Mexico

Vidanta Vallarta

Gligic's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +10 $0

Regional restrictions apply.