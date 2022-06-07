How to Watch Michael Gligic at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Gligic enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 73rd-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Gligic has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
