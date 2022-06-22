How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 1, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Michael Gligic tees off on the 3rd hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Michael Gligic missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after a better outcome June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Gligic's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Gligic missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0

