How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Michael Gligic missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after a better outcome June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Gligic's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Gligic missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)