How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 1, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Michael Gligic tees off on the 3rd hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Michael Gligic missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after a better outcome June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Travelers Championship

Gligic's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Gligic missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+5

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

73

-9

$17,927

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

37

+4

$41,850

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

24

-9

$60,955

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+9

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Travelers Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

