How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Gligic will play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he took 24th in the Mexico Open, shooting -9 at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)