Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gligic will play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he took 24th in the Mexico Open, shooting -9 at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Gligic's Statistics

Gligic has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151

