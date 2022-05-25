How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thompson enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 25th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his most recent tournament.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Thompson's Statistics
- Thompson has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Thompson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Thompson missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)