Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Michael Thompson plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Michael Thompson is in 46th position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:

Thompson's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Thompson has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Thompson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 60 +3 $44,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0

