How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Michael Thompson is in 46th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Thompson's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Thompson has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Thompson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
