How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thompson enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Live Stream on fuboTV
Thompson's Statistics
- Thompson has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Thompson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
