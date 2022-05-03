How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Michael Thompson plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thompson enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.

How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Thompson's Statistics

Thompson has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Thompson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 60 +3 $44,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0

