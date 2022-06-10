Mike Weir at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Mike Weir at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Mike Weir plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Weir is in 79th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Mike Weir at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Weir's Statistics

Weir has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Weir has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.