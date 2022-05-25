How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Mito Pereira walks to the 15th tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mito Pereira hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a third-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pereira's Statistics

Pereira has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Pereira has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pereira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 3 -4 $870,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600

Regional restrictions apply.