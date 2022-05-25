How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mito Pereira hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a third-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Pereira's Statistics
- Pereira has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Pereira has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pereira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
